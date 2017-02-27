Kargil martyr’s daughter: Will not be cowed down by rape threats, ready to take bullet for country

20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur 20-year-old Gurmehar Kaur

A day after she received rape threats for expressing her solidarity with the students allegedly beaten up by members of the RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP in Ramjas college, Gurmehar Kaur, the daughter of a Kargil martyr, said “will not be scared or cowed down”. “I will not be scared or be cowed down,my father took a bullet for the country and I am also ready to take bullet for the country,” Kaur said.

Kaur, who is behind the ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ campaign, added that no student organisation can take law and order into their hands. “ABVP ya koi bhi student organization ho, kisi ko haq nahi hai ki vo law and order ko apne haath mein le,” she said.

She also reiterated her support to her fellow students saying that she supports “their right to freedom of speech”. “I love my country and I also love my fellow students and I support their right to freedom of speech,” she said.

Speaking on the violence in Ramjas college, Kaur claimed that stones were pelted at students who assembled to peacefully protest against the ABVP’s demand to withdraw the invitation extended to JNU student Umar Khalid to speak on Bastar. “Stones were not pelted on Umar Khalid, he was not even present, stones were pelted on students who were there,” she said.

After the clash between student groups in Ramjas, Kaur had posted a profile picture on Facebook of her holding a placard in which said she was not afraid of ABVP and that she was not alone.

Meanwhile, cricketer Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda also waded into the controversy. While Hooda said Kaur is being used as a pawn, Sehwag appeared to take a potshot at an earlier video of her. In the video, Kaur had held up a placard saying ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war did’. Sehwag posted a picture with a placard saying ‘I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did’.

