Ramjas College violence: Confront ideas, not people, says principal Rajendra Prasad to students

Principal of Ramjas College, Dr Rajendra Prasad Principal of Ramjas College, Dr Rajendra Prasad

The principal of Ramjas College, Dr Rajendra Prasad, on Monday appealed to the students to not indulge in any such activity that would spoil the name of the college. He said the problems should be resolved in a peaceful and constructive manner. Dr Prasad asked the students to confront ideas and not the people. He said, “Confront ideas and not people. My heart bleeds when Ramjas bleeds.” Prasad added he was equally concerned about the safety of the students, like their parents. Prasad said, “Appeal to the students to not indulge in any activity which spoils the name of Ramjas College. Let us resolve problems in a peaceful and constructive manner. I share safety concerns of the parents.”

WATCH:

Earlier on Sunday, a Delhi University (DU) student, whose social media campaign against ABVP recently went viral, alleged to have received “rape threats”. Lady Sri Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, said she had attracted hate messages over her stand on the issue.

“I have been getting a lot of threats on social media. I think it is very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape,” she said. She added that giving rape threats “in the name of nationalism” is not right. Her comments received widespread support including from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd