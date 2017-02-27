Ramjas College violence: ABVP leads DU Students’ Union ‘Tiranga March’ in North Campus

ABVP leads DU Student’s Union Tiranga march. (Source: ANI) ABVP leads DU Student’s Union Tiranga march. (Source: ANI)

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday afternoon led a Delhi University Students’ Union ‘Tiranga March’ in university’s North Campus. Raising ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans and calling it a “march for the nation”, the RSS-backed students’ union carried the national flag as they marched inside the Ramjas College campus, using social media to call upon more students to join the march.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) is scheduled to hold a meeting later today at the JNU campus where professors will address the public and speak against the violence at Ramjas College.

The principal of Ramjas College, Dr Rajendra Prasad, earlier today appealed to the students to not indulge in any such activity that would spoil the name of the college. He said the problems should be resolved in a peaceful and constructive manner. Dr Prasad asked the students to confront ideas and not the people. He said, “Confront ideas and not people. My heart bleeds when Ramjas bleeds.”

Prasad added he was equally concerned about the safety of the students, like their parents. Prasad said, “Appeal to the students to not indulge in any activity which spoils the name of Ramjas College. Let us resolve problems in a peaceful and constructive manner. I share safety concerns of the parents.”