Ramjas College row: BJP MP compares Kargil martyr’s daughter to Dawood Ibrahim

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS-backed ABVP, BJP MP Pratap Simha has stoked a controversy when he took to Twitter comparing Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. On Sunday evening, he posted a picture collage on Twitter with Kaur on one side and Ibrahim on the other side. Kaur is behind the ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ campaign.

A line above Kaur’s picture reads soldier’s daughter and that above Dawood reads as policeman’s son. The incident developed after Kaur posted in Facebook holding a placard that supported freedom of speech and said that she wasn’t scared of ABVP, which was a start to the ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’ campaign.

Simha taking a jibe at Kaur, manufactured this picture which shows both Kaur and Dawood holding placards, with Kaur’s saying ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him’ and Dawood’s reading ‘I didn’t kill people in 1993, bombs did’. He took another venomous jibe at Kaur where he said “at least Dawood didn’t use his father’s name to justify his anti-national stand”.

Speaking on the violence in Ramjas College, Kaur had claimed that stones were pelted at students who assembled to peacefully protest against the ABVP’s demand to withdraw the invitation extended to JNU student Umar Khalid to speak on Bastar. “Stones were not pelted on Umar Khalid, he was not even present, stones were pelted on students who were there,” she said. After the clash between student groups in Ramjas, Kaur had posted a profile picture on Facebook of her holding a placard in which said she was not afraid of ABVP and that she was not alone.

