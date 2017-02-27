Ramjas college row: Congress imposed Emergency, now they talk of freedom of speech, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister M Venkaih Naidu (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaih Naidu (File Photo)

Union Minister Venakaiah Naidu slammed the opposition on Monday for inciting violence on campuses, adding that freedom of speech doesn’t mean the right to offend. Naidu was speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, where he attacked the opposition parties for creating social tensions in the country. Hitting out at the Congress for subverting people’s rights, Naidu said Congress, which has no respect for constitutional rights, had imposed Emergency, and now they talk of freedom of speech. “Congress subverted people’s rights and now they accuses us saying there’s no freedom of expression. Freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Constitution of India, but it can’t be used to create social tensions or hurt the sentiments of people,” said Naidu.

Naidu further said that subversion is not allowed, come what may. “India is a secular democratic country, nobody can advocate separatism. Dissent agreeable not disintegration,” he added.

In an apparent reference to the daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier Gurmehar Kaur, who recently started the campaign “Not Afraid of ABVP”, Naidu blamed certain misguided sections of trying to mislead young population and create social tensions. “Having a different opinion apart from majority opinion is agreeable but not disintegration. Nobody can advocate disintegration,” he said.

When asked about ABVP’s involvement in the protests, Naidu said, “ABVP is a nationalist organisation. Other oranisations have different views let them express it. Why should outsiders go and disturb peace of campuses?”, adding, “You have such freedom in this country that you can call the PM by name. You compare him with donkey.”

Meanwhile, hours after his reply to a video by the daughter of a slain Kargil war soldier Gurmehar Kaur, who recently started the campaign “Not Afraid of ABVP”, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday tweeted out that freedom of expression is not a licence to shout anti-national slogans in campuses. “Criticise the government but don’t abuse the motherland,” he wrote on Twitter.

Daughter of war Captain Mandeep Singh, Kaur had last year made a video asking India and Pakistan to amicably settle their disputes. She held a placard saying “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.” Asking who is “polluting” her mind, Rijiju took to Twitter earlier in the day saying “India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

Ramjas College in Delhi University’s North Campus had on Wednesday witnessed attacks on students, the Left-affiliated AISA and protests by the RSS-backed ABVP against an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’. The seminar was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP. The Delhi Police has acknowledged “unprofessional” conduct on the part of some of its personnel during the clash and suspended three policemen.

