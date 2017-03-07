Ramjas College panel to probe violence and lodge an FIR

The Ramjas College Staff Council Monday reiterated its decision to set up a disciplinary committee to probe the incidents of February 21 and 22, when violence broke out on campus following ABVP’s refusal to allow JNU student Umar Khalid to speak at a seminar. The college has also decided to file an FIR on the incident. Confirming the same, acting Principal P C Tulsian said, “A discipline committee comprising mostly ex-officio members will be investigating the incident, and will submit a report. The college will file an FIR, against no one in particular, in one or two days.”

During the meeting held on Monday, the council in a statement said, “The House resolved that the disciplinary committee will investigate the incidents that took place on February 21 and 22 in the college campus; that the committee will ask for evidence, depositions from students and staff; and that the committee will submit its report expeditiously.” “The House also resolved that an FIR should be lodged at Maurice Nagar police station…,” another resolution by the council stated.

Sources said the college has already submitted a preliminary report to police. “The police FIR will take care of the external part. The college committee will probe the role of insiders — college students, etc,” sources said. Meanwhile, Professor Debraj Mookerjee, the convener of the disciplinary committee, tendered his resignation. “It’s an internal issue of the college. As my term ends by the end of the month, I decided not to continue,” he said. However, sources close to him told The Indian Express that the decision was also taken keeping in mind the question of impartiality.