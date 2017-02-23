Ramjas clash: Joint Commissioner admits to ‘unprofessional’ action by cops, AISA students protest outside Delhi Police hqs

AISA students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters. (Source: ANI) AISA students protest outside Delhi Police headquarters. (Source: ANI)

Following the clash between the Left-affiliated AISA and RSS-backed ABVP at Delhi University’s Ramjas College a day earlier, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Devendra Pathak has admitted to “unprofessional” conduct on the part of police and said strict action will be taken following an inquiry into the same.

“Noticed unprofessional actions on the part of few policemen in North Campus. Enquiry being conducted and strict action will be taken on basis of that,” Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH AISA protest against ABVP and Delhi Police outside PHQ, raise ‘Atyaachar se Azadi, ABVP se Azadi’ slogans #Ramjas pic.twitter.com/AwxpZMZbIL — ANI (@ANI_news) February 23, 2017

He also requested students to be peaceful in future protests.

“Currently the situation is being monitored. However, in future protests we would like to request students to maintain peace,” Pathak added.

Meanwhile, AISA students gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters protesting against police and ABVP.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Delhi Police said it would probe allegations of police high-handedness and inaction after the day-long clashes on the Delhi University campus between members of the ABVP and AISA. Several students and teachers were injured in the clashes and police said eight of its personnel, including an SHO, too sustained injuries.

The clashes came a day after Ramjas College authorities withdrew an invitation to JNU students Umar Khalid, who was booked for sedition last year, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on Culture of Protests. ABVP members had clashed with students and teachers at the college, objecting to the invitation to the two JNU students. The AISA protested and demanded an FIR against the ABVP members for alleged vandalism.

The AISA protesters blocked the road, raised ‘azadi’ slogans and demanded registration of an FIR. The ABVP members countered them with shouts of ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’. Around 5.30 pm, the ABVP group started hurling stones at the protesters, and heckled and pushed police personnel. The police chose to look the other way.

At 6 pm, an ABVP activist rushed towards the protesting students, but was stopped by police personnel who had formed a protective ring around the students. Ten minutes later, a woman member of the ABVP pushed two police personnel and asked them to ensure that the protesters get ‘azadi’.

At 6.30 pm, the police charged towards the protesters, beating up many of them and herding them on to a bus. Police also rounded up protesters who ran into the narrow lanes of the area.

Police said Maurice Nagar SHO Arti Sharma was among eight personnel injured. The ABVP said seven of its members were beaten up as well, and that the police did not support them.

Several Delhi University teachers blamed police inaction for the violence on the campus.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd