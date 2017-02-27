Assaulted in clashes, professor hospitalised

Police in North Campus last week. Oinam Anand Police in North Campus last week. Oinam Anand

Delhi University professor Prasanta Chakravarty, who claimed he was assaulted by the ABVP during the recent clash outside Ramjas College, was hospitalised on Sunday. “Diagnosed with contusion and concealed spasms on the right abdomen and on spinal extensor muscles. Effected by heavy boot kicks perhaps. A couple of ribs also impaired — will require protracted treatment,” the associate professor of English wrote in a Facebook post.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chakravarty said, “Today morning, I was rushed to the hospital. I had passed out from the pain. Tests have shown recovery will take a long time… Physiotherapy will be done.”