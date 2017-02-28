Arvind Kejriwal trying to ‘stir up lawlessness’ on Delhi University campus: BJP

Delhi BJP on Tuesday reacted strongly to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s “diatribe” against the party and the ABVP, accusing him of trying to “stir up lawlessness” on DU campus. (Representational Image) Delhi BJP on Tuesday reacted strongly to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s “diatribe” against the party and the ABVP, accusing him of trying to “stir up lawlessness” on DU campus. (Representational Image)

Delhi BJP on Tuesday reacted strongly to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s “diatribe” against the party and the ABVP, accusing him of trying to “stir up lawlessness” on the campus of Delhi University. Kejriwal on Tuesday approached Lt Governor Anil Baijal over the recent violence at Ramjas College of Delhi University and alleged rape threats to an LSR student who protested against the ABVP on social media.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Kejriwal alleged that both the BJP and the RSS-backed ABVP were involved in the “anti-national activities” across the country.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari accused Kejriwal of indulging in “dirty” politics over the issue and trying to “stir up lawlessness” on the campus.

“It is time Arvind Kejriwal realises that students of Delhi are averse to his murky anti-national politics,” he said.

Tiwari has requested Delhi Police to take action against “political forces” who are trying to “vitiate” the atmosphere.