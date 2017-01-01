Mulayam Singh expels Ramgopal Yadav for six years, again

Acting against Ramgopal for convening a national executive meet, Mulayam expelled him from Samajwadi Party for six years. Acting against Ramgopal for convening a national executive meet, Mulayam expelled him from Samajwadi Party for six years.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday once again cracked the whip against party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav, just days after expelling him from the party along with his son Akhilesh Kumar Yadav for six years. Acting against Ramgopal for convening a national executive meet today, Mulayam expelled him from Samajwadi Party for six years. At the meeting today, the party’s national executive unanimously elected Akhilesh Yadav as the new party chief. Mulayam rejected the move and called it “unconstitutional”. “This meet was called without consulting the national secretary of the party and the proposal passed in it is illegal. Stringent action will be taken against the people involved in it,” said the letter issue by Mulayam. He called for a fresh meeting on January 5.

Differences within the party came out in the open again soon after Mulayam announced the names of the candidates who will be contesting on the SP ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. In what was seen as an act of defiance, his son Akhilesh released a separate candidates list later. This lead to his expulsion from the party along with his uncle Ramgopal Yadav, who had always sided with him in the party turf war. The expulsion order was revoked the next day in less than 24 hours.

