Rameshwaram: Fishermen to hold indefinite strike against fishing ban

Fishermen in Rameshwaram on Wednesday said that they would go on an indefinite strike against the government’s 45-day fishing ban, from mid-April to May-end, during the fish breeding season. The ban is enforced every year and aimed at safeguarding fish during their breeding season and conserving fish stock. Fishermen said they would sit on an indefinite strike as their finances get hurt by the ban.

“Fishermen of five districts, involving more than 50,000 fishermen, will stop working indefinitely from March 3 and are going for a strike. After that, from March 6, we are ready to sit on roads,” said S. Karunamoorthy, the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Fishermen Federation.

Karunamoorthy said the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, which regulates fishing in the province, needs an amendment. Previously, fishermen submitted a petition to the Tamil Nadu Government, but, did not receive any response on it. The fishermen also refused to venture out to sea until their demands were met.

The 45-day ban causes severe difficulties for the fishermen community, which has to manage on a meagre income during the period of inactivity.