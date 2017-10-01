Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth to lend support to Rally for Rivers

The petitioner has also submitted that the land given to the Sansthan includes 200 “bighas” given to him by the state government on lease for 30 years. The petitioner has also submitted that the land given to the Sansthan includes 200 “bighas” given to him by the state government on lease for 30 years.

A day before the month-long Rally for Rivers campaign is to conclude in New Delhi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said in Haridwar on Sunday that Patanjali Yogpeeth would now contribute to the campaign. Uttarakhand is the 15th spot that the campaign reached on Sunday, where Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev asked the people to give a missed call to a number for lending support for the campaign so that the Centre forms a “river policy to revitalise rivers”.

“We, at Patanjali, will publish the number for missed call on our most famous products,” Ramdev said during the campaign’s event. “…we, at Patanjali Yogpeeth will plant 1 crore trees now. We will connect the crores of workers at Patanjali with the campaign,” Ramdev said adding that Patanjali would “adopt” land to grow various herbaceous plants and trees on it.

“For the trees we grow on government land the State government will decide on what it will do with the products of the trees, but if farmers grow the plants and trees [on their land] then Patanjali will acquire the tree produce from the farmers at a minimum support price.,” Ramdev said.

In Haridwar the issue was to revive the revered river Ganga, which originates in the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, while lending his support to the campaign said that in the past the Uttarakhand government has made efforts in the direction of cleaning rivers in the state. “People ask what happened to the Ganga in three years. It’s not a work of only three years. The efforts of keeping rivers alive must be imbibed in our behaviour,” Rawat said. “Planting a tree cannot be the solution…. For the rivers to rejuvenate a dedicated river policy must be formulated in that direction,” Sadhguru said.

