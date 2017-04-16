Ramdev’s Patanjali enters restaurant business with Postik

The hotel staff says the food here are prepared keeping customers’ taste and health in mind. The hotel staff says the food here are prepared keeping customers’ taste and health in mind.

After super success in retail, Yog Guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has now entered restaurant business. The company recently started a 100 per cent vegetarian Postik Restaurant in Chandigarh. The restaurant is situated in Zirakpur.

According to reports, menu card and the walls of the restaurant carry pictures of Ramdev and Balkrishna. The menu card of the hotel also displays health tips for customers. The hotel staff says the food here are prepared keeping customers’ taste and health in mind.

While the restaurant belongs to Patanjali, according to data from the Registrar of Companies, the Directors of Postik Restaurant Private Limited and Rajpal Singh and Jaspal Singh Sembhi.

The Patanjali Ayurved Limited is Ramdev’s FMCG company with manufacturing units and headquarters located in Haridwar.

