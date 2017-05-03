Latest News
Ramdev’s institute to lead to wider acceptance of ayurveda: PM Modi

By: PTI | Dehradun | Published:May 3, 2017 5:30 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the world would accept ayurvedic products “with alacrity” if they were packaged in a “modern way”. Inaugurating a research institute at Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth, designed to facilitate clinical trials and the modern packaging of ayurvedic medicines, he said it was a big step forward towards “holistic” healthcare.

The institute, he added, would pave the way for a wider acceptance of India’s traditional therapeutic systems. “The main roadblock in the wider acceptance of ayurvedic medicines is the old-school, elaborate system of administering them. If ayurvedic medicines are packaged in a modern way, the world will accept them with alacrity,” he said.

With the hi-tech research institute equipped with a state-of-the-art laboratory, “a significant step” had been taken in that direction, Modi said, addressing a gathering after the inauguration.

