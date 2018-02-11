Ramdev launches TV show on his life, ministers in attendance

(From left) Arun Jaitley, Ramdev, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan at the screening. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) (From left) Arun Jaitley, Ramdev, Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Harsh Vardhan at the screening. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

A stadium full of the young and the old, and a stage complete with the top leadership of the ruling party, is how yoga guru Ramdev launched a TV show on his life, at Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday.

The screening of the first episode of Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh, which goes on air on Discovery JEET on February 12, was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, besides BJP president Amit Shah.

Jaitley said, “When people were stricken with corruption, Swami Ramdev was their voice… and then came across as a campaigner on how to rid society of corruption. When you do something like this, there are consequences… there was hardly a law left that the previous government didn’t misuse against him.”

“In such a short time, he gave yoga and ayurveda — which had been forgotten — a new lease of life, not only in India but across the world… through Patanjali, he presented a Swadeshi alternative and today Patanjali has crossed Rs 10,000 crore,” said Shah, who also performed a yagna with Ramdev and his aide Acharya Balkrishna before the screening.

Shah called Ramdev “a product of Gurukul, and a product of the Indian educational system”. He said that “through this show, people of more than 190 countries will get to know Swami Ramdev, yoga, and Indian culture.”

The hour-long episode was about the struggles Ramdev’s family underwent before he was born and being ostracised by society for belonging to a lower caste. It depicts Ramdev as a calm and determined teenager who manages to hold his breath under water for a long time — a scene that won loud applause.

Ramdev referred to Shah and Jaitley as “two brothers” by his side. In a stall next to the stage, actor Kranti Prakash Jha, who plays Ramdev in the show, was flanked by fans. While Prasad stressed on how Ramdev brought to light “culture and traditions of India, and earned yoga a prime spot in the world”, Vardhan called him an “inspiration” and spoke about Ramdev and his team’s “commitment towards ayurveda”. Ramdev spoke about his plans of establishing educational institutions: “desh ko hi nahi, duniya ko badlenge”.

