Ramdev launches private security business with ‘Parakram Suraksha’

Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurveda founder Ramdev launched his own security firm titled Parakram Suraksha Pvt Ltd on Thursday. According to a report by news agency ANI, Acharya Balakrishna, managing director of Patanjali said, “Security is a very important issue either for a man or a woman. Our aim is to prepare individuals for self and country’s security and for this we have formed Parakram. This will help develop military instinct in each and every citizen of the country so as to awaken the spirit and determination for individual and national security.”

“Ramdev has hired retired Army and police personnel to train young interested recruits and plan to make a mark in security,” Balakrishna added.

Ramdev’s Patanjali has made him the 25th richest person in India with Rs 25,600 crore of wealth, according to ANI.

