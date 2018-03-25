Ramdev gives ‘diksha’ for sanyas to first batch of 92 disciples

The five-day process of making the 41 female scholars, and 51 male scholars of Hindu scriptures into sanyasis began on March 21. (Source: Express photo by Kavita Upadhyay ) The five-day process of making the 41 female scholars, and 51 male scholars of Hindu scriptures into sanyasis began on March 21. (Source: Express photo by

In a grand ceremony organised at the VIP ghat of Haridwar’s Hari Ki Pauri on Sunday, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev gave ‘diksha’ for sanyas, or renunciation, to his 92 disciples — the first batch of the 1,000 sanyasis that Ramdev wants to “give the country to make it a spiritual superpower by the year 2050”.

The process of making the 41 female scholars, and 51 male scholars of Hindu scriptures into sanyasis, respectively, began at the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth on March 21, and culminated on the fifth day in final rituals being performed in the river Ganga in Haridwar, on Sunday, after which Ramdev declared the 92 disciples as “sanyasis”.

The sanyasis are expected to propagate, across the world, the philosophy of the Hindu religion that they have understood while studying the Hindu scriptures during their seven-eight years of training of becoming a sanyasi.

While speaking to the media, Ramdev said, “To make India a spiritual superpower by 2050 while Yoga is already being publicised, we, at Patanjali Yogpeeth, are also training individuals to become ideal sanyasis (so that they can propagate the values and philosophy of Hinduism across the world).”

According to Ramdev, the event was “remarkable” since it was inclusive of men and women sanyasis, who were from all castes and classes.

“While Brahmin, Kshatriya, and Vaishya scholars were given ‘diksha’ in the ceremony, the most special aspect was that scholars from Dalit, Valmiki and Adivasi communities, who have been trained here (at Patanjali Yogpeeth) also took sanyas,” Ramdev said.

According to officials of Patanjali Yogpeeth, of the 92 sanyasis, two were of Nepali origin, and the remaining were all of Indian origin.Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth said, “Many of the scholars have professional degrees (from Indian and foreign universities) in engineering (BTech, MTech), computer applications (MCA), business administration (MBA)… but they have been residing in Patanjali Yogpeeth for over seven-eight years to get trained in the Shastras (Hindu scriptures). We decided to make them sanyasis only after we found that they were qualified for it.”

Saroj, in her thirties, from Madhya Pradesh, who has been in Patanjali Yogpeeth since 2012, and became a sanyasi on Sunday, said, “At Patanjali we have been taught about embracing the Hindu culture… I am personally inclined towards using my status of a sanyasi for serving the country.”

