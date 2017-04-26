Raman Singh govt struck deals with Maoists: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Express/File Photo)

The Congress’s Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday targeted the Raman Singh government in Chhattisgarh, saying the party had struck deals with Maoists for electoral gains in the past. A day after Maoists killed 25 CRPF personnel in Sukma, Digvijaya said: “I have made this allegation before and I am repeating it today that Chief Minister Raman Singh and his BJP people… when they win from those areas… they enter into an understanding with them. Len-den hota hai (there is a give and take).”

The AICC general secretary said the violence would not end till the government took tribals into confidence. He said the attack on former MP Baliram Kashyap’s house was because of this. “Because the money which had been promised had not reached,” he said, without elaborating on the matter. Suspected Maoists had shot dead the sons of Kashyap in Bastar in September 2009.

“Till you take into confidence the tribals living in far-flung forest areas, the violence will not end… and the Naxal issue cannot be resolved. You don’t get intelligence from there… The police and the CRPF, who are working in difficult situations, are always in a defensive mode….There should be discussions with all political parties and a strategy should be drawn up afresh,” he said. Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “The malady and inability of the BJP government of Chhattisgarh in fighting Naxalism lies in the lack of will of CM Raman Singh,” he said.

