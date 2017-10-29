Ramakrishna Math and Mission recalls Sister Nivedita’s contribution

Bhagini (Sister) Nivedita. (Source: Wikipedia) Bhagini (Sister) Nivedita. (Source: Wikipedia)

Recalling her contribution to empowerment of women and education of girls in the country, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission (RMM) at Khar in Mumbai on Saturday kicked off yearlong celebrations to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita, a European disciple of Swami Vivekananda who had made India her home.

Monks, academicians from various educational institutions, and children participated in the function. RMM Mumbai president Swami Satyadevananda said, “The 150th birth anniversary celebration will be throughout the year. The purpose is to take the life and works of Sister Nivedita to schools and students in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.”

According to Satyadevananda, “Sister Nivedita’s service to the people of India has remained unsung. Today, students are not even aware of Nivedita. Her selfless service can be a great inspiration for children.”

Swami Bodhamayananda, Director of the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad, and chief guest Swami Bodhasarananda highlighted the life and work of Sister Nivedita.

The Irish author and teacher, whose original name was Margaret Noble, had became Swami Vivekananda’s disciple and he had given her the name, Nivedita.

RMM spokesperson Indraneel Maharaj said, “Nivedita championed the cause of women especially in the field of education.”

The monks said she had met Swami Vivekananda in London 1895 and travelled to Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1898. On October 13, 1911, she passed away in Darjeeling.

The celebrations were marked by a Kathak performance by Rudrayan Ganguly, a vocal recital by Sukanya Ganguly and a jugalbandi by flautist Nityanand Haldipur and tabla performance by Nawaz Nayan Ghosh.

