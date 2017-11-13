Jawahar Bagh case: Accused dies after complaining of chest pain

Rampal was lodged in Mathura district jail since June 3, 2016. (Representational Image) Rampal was lodged in Mathura district jail since June 3, 2016. (Representational Image)

An accused in the Jawahar Bagh violence case lodged in Mathura jail died on Sunday morning after complaining of chest pain. Jailor Arvind Kumar Pandey said Lakhimpur Kheri native Rampal (61) was rushed to a district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. At the time of filing this report, the autopsy report was awaited. “Letter has been sent to Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mathura requesting for a judicial inquiry into the death,” said Pandey.

Rampal was lodged in Mathura district jail since June 3, 2016. Twenty-six people, including two police officers, were killed on June 2, 2016 when a police team had gone to evict followers of Ram Vriksh Yadav, under the Swadheen Bharat Vidhik Satyagrah banner, who had occupied the place. It is alleged that Yadav’s followers exploded several cooking gas cylinders, that killed many, including Yadav.

