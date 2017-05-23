Ram Vilas Paswan off to UK for heart treatment

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo) Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (File Photo)

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who has left for London for treatment for a heart disease, has been divested of his portfolio of the ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution till the time he comes back after treatment with Minister of Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh having been given the additional charge of the departments. Sources told The Indian Express that 70-year-old Paswan left on May 19 for London to undergo treatment in Royal Brompton Hospital there.

The Union Minister in a missive to the Prime Minister had sought leave till June 14 for the treatment. Sources said Paswan’s son Chirag, a Lok Sabha MP, has also accompanied the Union Minister to London, sources close to Paswan said adding that the Minister can return early. Till he returns, Paswan will be treated as a minister without portfolio.

