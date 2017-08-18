Ram Vilas Paswan hails PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan

UNION MINISTER Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech as “full of patriotic feelings and leading the country on the path of development”.

Chairing a meeting of his Lok Janshakti Party, Paswan lauded Modi for addressing various issues like demonetisation, GST and social equality, in his speech. The meeting discussed threadbare the Prime Minister’s I-Day speech.

Paswan, the Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, mentioned that the government had taken a historic step of procuring 16 lakh tons of pulses while efforts are being made for providing water for irrigating their fields. By 2022, farmers in the country will have a hassle-free life, he said.

“The PM said that our farmers have contributed in record food grain production and around 1.25 crore farmers have benefited from the crop insurance scheme,” he added.

