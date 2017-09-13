Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demands fair probe in Gurgaon student’s killing

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (file photo) Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. (file photo)

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the brutal killing of a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon. The consumer affairs minister, who visited the boy’s residence in Maruti Kunj area, said schools should have adequate security measures in place.

He said he had spoken with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who assured him that if the family was not happy with the Gurgaon Police’s probe within a week, the case would be handed over to the CBI.

“I have also spoken with HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar about the security arrangements in schools. The schools have been directed to hire more women employees in all secondary-level schools,” he said.

Paswan expressed his condolences to the grieving parents and assured them of a fair probe, saying the Haryana government was taking the matter very seriously. He also assured them of all support. Paswan said the boy’s father had told him that he lost his only son and he did not want other family to bear this pain.

The father said the school management and its top officers should also be held accountable for the crime, the Union minister added. The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit in the school washroom on Friday and bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime.

