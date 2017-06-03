Ram temple will certainly be built in Ayodhya: Jayant Sinha

Jayant Sinha is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Source: PTI) Jayant Sinha is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation (Source: PTI)

A grand Ram temple will certainly be built at Ayodhya, Union minister Jayant Sinha said Saturday. “If it is a land of Lord Ram, I’ll say the temple will certainly be built there. We will certainly build a grand temple in Ayodhya,” the minister of state for civil aviation told a function organised by the local BJP workers here.

“As far as promotion and preservation of our culture, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently visited Ayodhya. When Adityanathji visited Ayodhya, a Ram Temple will certainly be built there,” he said. “If it is a land of Lord Ram and our culture, then I will proudly, boldly and open heartedly say ‘Jai Sri Ram’, the minister said.

Sinha also hailed the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Yoga the international recognition. Referring to the demonetisation, Sinha described it as “a historic, bold and revolutionary step” and listed out several achievements of the Modi government.

