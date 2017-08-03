Ram temple should gain glory with everyone’s support: Shrikant Sharma

Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma

Uttar Pradesh minister Shrikant Sharma on Wednesday said the government wishes that the Ram temple in Ayodhya gains glory with everyone’s support. Lord Rama is the symbol of Indian culture. Some foreign invaders had tried to destroy our culture some 1,200 years ago, he said at a programme in Mathura.

Every Indian remembers lord Rama with pride and the (Supreme) court has remarked that the dispute is a “sentimental matter”, Sharma said. The government spokesperson said, “The government wishes that the temple gains glory with the support of everyone. We hope that we will get the support (for the temple) soon.”

