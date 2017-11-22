Ram Temple issue: RSS chief, Yogi Adityanath to attend ‘Dharma Sansad’

Yogi Adityanath will deliver the keynote address at the three-day event. (File Photo) Yogi Adityanath will deliver the keynote address at the three-day event. (File Photo)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend a three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ beginning November 24 that will be organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to discuss the Ram Temple issue.

It is being organised at the time when talks of resolving the Ram Temple dispute outside court has gathered momentum. Art of Living Foundation chief Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is trying to resolve the dispute by mediating between different parties.

“A large number of sants and sadhus are invited to participate in the Dharma Sansad,” VHP’s international joint general secretary Surendra Kumar Jain said. Both Bhagwat and Adityanath will deliver the keynote address at the event.

The three-day conference will deliberate upon the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, protection of cow and prevention of conversion among others, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App