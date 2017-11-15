SC’s verdict in Ram Temple issue will be ‘binding’, says UP Governor Ram Naik

UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo) UP Governor Ram Naik (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s verdict in the impending Ram Temple issue would be binding. He also expressed hope that ongoing efforts to resolve the issue will bear fruits. “This (mediation) kind of effort is being made by those who believe it will help resolve the issue at the earliest. I wish their efforts bear fruit. But the apex court’s final verdict will be binding,” Naik was quoted as saying by PTI in the state capital.

The governor made these comments on the meeting between the spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shankar had said in New Delhi earlier this week he was involved as a mediator in the Ram Temple dispute of his own will and would visit Ayodhya on November 16 to meet all stakeholders. He said he did not have an agenda and would listen to everybody.

The Allahabad High Court, in 2010, had ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77-acre area at Ayodhya among Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Lord Ram Lalla.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on December 5, a day before the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

(With PTI inputs)

