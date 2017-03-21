Ram temple issue: Agree with SC that both sides must sit down and find solution, says Yogi Adityanath

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) BJP MP Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he supported the Supreme Court’s observation in the decades-old Ayodhya Ram temple issue saying that both the sides should sit together and find a solution, reported news agency ANI. The apex court’s observation came on Tuesday after Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy sought an urgent hearing into the case. The court said the issue is ‘sensitive’ and should be settled amicably.

“These are issues of religion and sentiments. These are issues where all the parties can sit together and arrive at a consensual decision to end the dispute. All of you may sit together and hold a cordial meeting,” said the bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar.

Meanwhile, veteran BJP leader L K Advani also said all the parties involved should come to a common consensus over the issue. In 1992, the Babri masjid was razed by a mob of ‘karsevaks’ who marched from across the country to the disputed site following a call by Hindu right wing groups like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal. The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had pronounced its verdict in the case in 2010 dividing the disputed area into three equal parts between Nirmohi Akhara, Sunni Waqf Board and Ram Lalla temple.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd