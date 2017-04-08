Ram Temple is my belief and ready to go to jail for it: Uma Bharti

In Picture, BJP leader Uma Bharti (PTI Photo) In Picture, BJP leader Uma Bharti (PTI Photo)

Ram Temple in Ayodhya was her ‘belief’ and she was ready to go to jail for it, Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti said on Saturday. After meeting UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath she said, “Ram temple is a matter of belief for me and I have immense pride in it, if I have to go to jail for it I will go, if I have to hang myself for it I will do it.”

Regarding the question on discussion of Ram temple construction with Yogi Adityanath, she said, “We don’t need to talk about Ram temple. We (Uma and Yogi) are not strangers on this issue. Yogiji’s guru Mahant Avaidnath was the leader of the temple movement.”

Bharti who is also a part of the Ram temple movement mentioned that Apex court has already directed to resolve the matter outside the court.

Recently, the Apex Court reserved its order on a petition to restore consipracy case against Uma Bharti, L K Advani and MM joshi in connection with Babri Masjid demolition case.

