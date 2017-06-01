Ram Temple exists in Ayodhya, needs a grand look: UP minister

Ayodhya has a makeshift Ram Temple, where UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers on Wednesday during a visit. (Express Photo) Ayodhya has a makeshift Ram Temple, where UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers on Wednesday during a visit. (Express Photo)

A Ram Temple already exists in Ayodhya and all that it needs now is a “grand” look, Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Srikant Sharma said today.

“The Ram Temple is there in Ayodhya and will remain there. Now it has to be given a grand look,” he said.

The temple issue, the BJP leader said, was linked to the faith of the people.

“The Supreme Court has accepted that it is an issue of faith. Those against temple construction should stop their political opposition,” Sharma told reporters here.

Ayodhya has a makeshift Ram Temple, where UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers yesterday during a visit to town.

Sharma also shrugged off attempts by the opposition to form an alliance, saying that it showed their “desperation”.

The Congress had been “wiped out”, and the SP and BSP did not have the courage to face BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Adityanath, he said.

Sharma blamed the previous Samajwadi Party government for the law and order situation in UP, and alleged that the opposition was conspiring to malign the image of the Adityanath government in the state, which has seen a spate of violent incidents in recent weeks.

“Criminal elements are being identified in the state and the result of our efforts will be visible soon,” he said.

