Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to start ‘soon’: Adityanath

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath today said the hurdles on the path of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be gradually removed and its construction will start “soon”. “Chhattisgarh was Lord Ram’s ‘nanihal’ (his mother Kaushlya’s maternal home). According to ‘jyotishi manyata’ (astrology), when the Lord will settle at his ‘nanihal’, it would automatically pave the way for the construction of a (Ram) temple (in Ayodhya). “The hurdles on the path of construction of a grand Ram temple will be gradually removed and its construction will soon start in Ayodhya,” he added. The Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of inaugural ceremony of a Ram temple constructed on the VIP Road in the outskirts of state capital Raipur.

The 44-year-old MP’s comments on Ram temple in Ayodhya came ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath said taking lessons from the life of Lord Ram, every section of society should march together for nation-building.

“Maryada Purushottam Ram (one who epitomes righteousness) spent his life establishing social harmony and equality.

Likewise for nation-building, there is a need to take every section of society, including Dalits, vanvasis (tribals) and other backward castes, together.

“Our biggest responsibility is to embrace our brothers (people from socially oppressed sections) and establish harmony in society,” he said.

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Das Tandon and Chief Minister Raman Singh, among others, were present on the occasion.