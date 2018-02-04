‘Ram, Sita work the hardest, must get the money’

Ashish Tyagi (L) and as Sita Ashish Tyagi (L) and as Sita

20, plays Sita in Budhana’s Ramlila

At a farmers’ rally in Sitapur recently, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said “villagers who play Ram and Sita in Ramlila will be brought under the Samajwadi pension scheme” if his party returns to power. Tyagi, who hails from Budhana village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district and has often essayed the role of Sita, says the money could help him with his MBA

How long have you been playing Sita?

I have been associated with the Ramlila since the age of 12. I have been playing Sita for two years. I earlier played Bharat for three years and Sita’s sakhi (friend) for three years. I was a child then. For the past few years, I have also been helping other artistes with their make-up.

How were you picked for the role?

Ramlila management ko meri beauty achchi lagi, main make-up karke achcha dikhta hoon (They liked my beauty, I look good with make-up). They approached my parents and got their consent. Sita is my favourite character. The audience loves her too.

What do you like most about playing the character?

It is the singing. We have to sing live and I enjoy it a lot. My favourite song is Tumhi mere mandir, tumhi meri puja (You are my temple, you are my prayer). I sing it to Ram in the vanvas (exile) scene.

What do you think about SP’s promise?

I think Sita and Ram should be given pension because we work the hardest in the team. We begin our practice 15 days before the show, usually five-six hours a day. I am a B.Com final-year student and I often miss my classes for it. Also, none of the Ramlila artistes is paid, so the money will help.

What will you do with the money?

My father is a farmer who earns Rs 15,000-20,000 a month. My elder brother is pursuing his B.Tech. After graduation I want to do MBA and will appear for the CAT exam. It’s an expensive course and I will use the money from the scheme for the fees so that there is no pressure on my family.

