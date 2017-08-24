Ram Rahim verdict: Sale of petrol in bottles, cans banned in parts of Punjab

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Ahead of the Panchkula court verdict in a sexual exploitation case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25, sale of petrol in bottles or any container from petrol pumps as well as sale of acid has been banned in several districts of Punjab, including Bathinda, Muktsar, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Sangrur, till August 31.

Bathinda deputy collector Diparva Lakra has also asked bus operators to keep buses off roads after 2 pm on August 25, when the verdict is expected. Earlier, intelligence reports had indicated that dera followers have stored petrol, sharp-eged weapons and stones in Nam Charcha Ghars (Dera Sacha Sauda’s centres) in Faridkot.

Lakra said orders had been issued to maintain law and order. Faridkot DC Rajiv Prashar said police had been deployed outside the Nam Charcha Ghars in the district, though the situation was normal. He said arms dealers had been asked to shut shop till August 31.

There were reports of people in panic storing ration and vegetables for a week. “It’s scary to see armed police on roads everywhere. I have no choice but to hoard essentials for at least a week. Bathinda witnessed violence in 2007 when clashes took places between dera followers and Sikhs,” said a resident of Maur Mandi in Bathinda.

Amarvir Singh, president of Wholesale Vegetable and Fruits Dealers of Punjab, said, “We are getting normal supplies and are likely to get in future as well. Only the August 25 verdict will indicate what happens next. Till then, there is no need to panic.”

Meanwhile, State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) has postponed exams and counselling to be held on August 25 and 26 for diploma in elementary education course. The next date will be announced shortly, says an SCERT circular released by Director Sukhdev Singh Kahlon.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App