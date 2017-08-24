Ram Rahim verdict: Punjab Governor to hold Tricity coordination meeting on Thursday

Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Rapid Action Force along with Chandigarh Police carried out a flag march outside the Chandigarh railway station ahead of the verdict. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Rapid Action Force along with Chandigarh Police carried out a flag march outside the Chandigarh railway station ahead of the verdict. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore will chair a coordination meeting with senior officials of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday over the security arrangements made in the Tricity ahead of the court hearing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25 in Panchkula.

Senior UT officials informed that Chief Secretaries of the two states along with senior police officials will attend the meeting in order to discuss the various measures taken to maintain law and order. Interacting with mediapersons in Chandigarh Wednesday, the Governor confirmed that he will be holding a meeting to take stock of the situation along with various other issues related to the Tricity. Chandigarh DGP, Tejinder Singh Luthra, meanwhile, said that the Chandigarh Police is monitoring the situation in Panchkula very carefully due to the influx of large number of dera supporters ahead of the court hearing.

“A substantial number of dera supporters are already in the vicinity of Chandigarh and this number will increase in the next two days. We are on a high alert and all vehicles entering the city are being checked,” he said.

The Chandigarh Home department has already declared that the cricket stadium in Sector-16 will serve as a ‘temporary jail’ on August 25. The DGP said that the ‘temporary jail’ will be used to confine people suspected of creating law and order problem within Chandigarh on Friday.

Check posts have been installed on the Punjab and Haryana border in order to keep an eye on the influx of people into the city. “We are coordinating with the state police of Punjab and Haryana as we do not want a large number of dera supporters to gather in the city,” said a senior official. He added that prominent establishments like the Punjab and Haryana High Court, CBI office in Chandigarh, Raj Bhavan and government buildings are being guarded to protect them against any possible vandalism.

