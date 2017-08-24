Ram Rahim verdict: Not storing petrol or weapons, say Dera followers

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Rape case verdict: Heavy security was deployed in Panchkula ahead of the verdict on Friday. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Rape case verdict: Heavy security was deployed in Panchkula ahead of the verdict on Friday.

Dera Sacha Sauda’s political wing on Wednesday denied allegations of weapons and petrol being stocked at its Nam Charcha Ghars. “We are deeply hurt by such statements. Dera always tells us to maintain peace and we are telling the same to the followers. When heavy police force has been deployed across the Nam Charcha Ghars, how can followers store weapons, explosives inside them. Police can check all the 500 premises across the state,” said Ram Singh, a member of Dera’s political wing.

Denying reports of petrol and weapons being stored at Nam Charcha Ghars, Faridkot police cautioned people against rumours. Meanwhile, a meeting of Deral followers was also held at Salabatpura in Bathinda — the second largest Dera of the sect after Sirsa.

The meeting was attended by representatives of several village panchayats. During the recent Punjab Assembly polls, nearly 60 SAD candidates had sought Dera’s support. AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khiara said, “I appeal to the masses not to take law in their hands, they should respect the court’s verdict.”

