Ram Rahim verdict: ‘Haryana Police should give a message that lawless activity will not be tolerated’, says ex-UP DGP

Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Rapid Action Force along with Chandigarh Police carried out a flag march outside the Chandigarh railway station ahead of the verdict. Express Photo by Sahil Walia Gurmeet Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Rapid Action Force along with Chandigarh Police carried out a flag march outside the Chandigarh railway station ahead of the verdict. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

Former DGP of UP Police, Prakash Singh, who headed a committee to probe lapses during the 2016 Jat quota agitation, said that a clear message needs to be delivered by Haryana Police to the Dera Sacha Sauda supporters gathered in Panchkula that if they indulge in any lawless activity “it will not be tolerated and we will hammer you”.

Singh said clear directions from the political establishment of the state must be given to handle the situation and police leadership should deal with a firm hand. “Groups of people coming to a place cannot be prevented unless they have declared their objective to be disruptive. Legally speaking, given the chaotic democracy we have, they cannot be prevented. But you can be firm with them and tell them any lawless activity will not be tolerated and if it happens we are going to hammer you,” he said.

When asked if the situation is heading towards the Jat quota agitation way, Singh said different degrees of lapses took place at the time. “There was involvement of police, connivance and abdication of duty too. There were different shades of lapses found at different places,” he said.

