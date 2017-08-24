Ram Rahim verdict: CM Manohar Lal Khattar briefs Governor on ‘crisis-like’ situation

Express Photo by Sahil Walia Express Photo by Sahil Walia

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar met Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki late Wednesday late evening to apprise about the latest situation in the state. During the 30-minute-long meeting at Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh, the CM briefed the Governor on the crisis-like situation in the state, media adviser to the CM, Amit Arya, said.

Meanwhile, the CM has asked all BJP MLAs and ministers to be in their constituencies for the next three days (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) keeping in view of the verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim on August 25 and maintain peace in their constituencies.

The CM also met his cabinet colleagues in this connection. Meanwhile, INLD MLA Ranbir Singh Gangwa, who has been a dera follower for long, said, “I have been associated with the dera since my birth because my parents were also its followers. The dera has been engaged in welfare activities. This is my personal opinion, not of the party,” said Gangwa, a former Rajya Sabha MP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App