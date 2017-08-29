Mobile Internet remains suspended in ‘sensitive’ parts of Haryana

Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6 (after violence by Dera Supporters after verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim) on Saturday, August 26 2017. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Army personal deployed on the route CBI court to sector 6 (after violence by Dera Supporters after verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim) on Saturday, August 26 2017. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Mobile Internet services will remain suspended in “sensitive” parts of Haryana till tomorrow to prevent any disturbance following the sentencing of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. While mobile Internet services will be restored in other parts, it will continue to remain suspended till 12 PM on Wednesday in seven districts of Haryana, considered as “sensitive”, officials said on Tuesday.

The seven districts are Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar and Kaithal, they said. Authorities had last week suspended services to prevent spread of rumours ahead of the court appearance of the Dera chief, who was convicted by a CBI court in Panchkula on Friday in the case.

On Monday, the CBI judge awarded 20 years in jail to the Dera chief for raping two of his followers.

The Haryana government had earlier said it has extended the suspension of mobile Internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, CDMA and GPRS, all SMS services and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the State till 11.30 am on August 29, which will now remains in force until tomorrow in seven districts.

The orders have been issued under the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the State in view of the Dera case. The Dera chief’s conviction on Friday had left 38 dead and scores injured in incidents of violence in Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana.

