Ram Rahim Singh conviction aftermath: Rajnath Singh reviews security, told situation in Haryana under control

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction aftermath: The Home Ministry released a statement saying the Home Minister had reviewed the internal security and law and order situation in the country. (File photo) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh conviction aftermath: The Home Ministry released a statement saying the Home Minister had reviewed the internal security and law and order situation in the country. (File photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the security situation in the country, with a special focus on Haryana, after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s followers went on a rampage on Friday that left at least 32 dead and several injured in its wake. Rajnath Singh was informed that the situation in the state was under control.

On Friday, a special CBI court in Panchkula convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2002 rape case, which resulted in widespread violence in Punjab, Haryana and parts of Delhi-NCR. Enraged Dera followers burned buildings, railway stations, vehicles and indulged in other violent acts, leading to at least 32 deaths in Panchkula and Sirsa combined.

“Haryana, Punjab and Delhi have not seen many incidents today. Panchkula and Sirsa had a situation yesterday but now the situation has normalised,” Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi informed the reporters after the meeting. He also said the director general of Haryana Police had assured the Central government that the situation was under control presently. On being questioned whether the Haryana government had failed to control the situation, Mehrishi said, “In an ongoing situation we cannot blame anyone.”

According to home ministry officials, Mehrishi and Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain gave detailed presentations about the situation in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The home minister was told that while Panchkula and Sirsa were “very tense”, situation in rest of the state was “tense but under control”. He was also brought up to date on the steps taken to maintain law and order and maintain peace, PTI reported. The meeting was also attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and chiefs of paramilitary personnel.

The Home Ministry released a statement saying the Home Minister had reviewed the internal security and law and order situation in the country, particularly in Haryana and its adjoining areas, as well as Jammu and Kashmir. “The situation in Haryana was assessed at present to be under control, though it is being carefully monitored. The Home Minister took note of the assurance of DGP, Haryana that the law and order situation in Haryana would be kept in control,” the statement said.

At least 20,000 paramilitary personnel were deployed in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh to assist the local police in dealing with the law and order situation.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd