Ram Rahim rape cases: Latest count shows 953 held, 56 FIRs registered

A man from Moradabad waits to meet his father-in-law who was injured in August 25 violence in Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) A man from Moradabad waits to meet his father-in-law who was injured in August 25 violence in Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

PROBING THE violence after the Dera head conviction, the police have so far arrested 953 people in 56 FIR registered at six police stations of Panchkula. Out of the 953 arrested people, around 939 have been sent to different jails in Haryana. Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Manbir Singh said, “We have booked and arrested the accused involved during the violence that took place at Panchkula on the verdict day of Dera Sacha Sauda chief.”

A total of 953 people, including 107 women, have been arrested under various sections of the IPC at different police stations. The accused have been sent to jails in Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar.

According to a cop of Panchkula Police, since August 25, most of the accused have been put behind bars after the legal formalities were completed. Those critically injured during the clash are still being put under arrest.

A senior police officer said, “There are many who have been found accused in the case, but since they reportedly entered into a clash with policemen, they got injured. The injured are being treated at hospitals in Panchkula and Chandigarh. After they are brought back from hospital, their medical examination is conducted and they are put under arrest as per the crime they have committed.”

After the arrest, the accused are produced in the respective courts, said the police officer.

Sources in the police said that the accused women had been booked under sections which cover bailable offence while all the accused men involved in the violence had been booked under non-bailable sections.

According to police sources, 230 accused booked at MDC Police Station have been sent to judicial custody and 298 accused booked at Sector 5 Police Station have been sent to judicial custody. As many as 205 accused booked at Sector 14 Police Station, 57 booked at Chandimandir Police Station, 42 accused booked at Sector 20 Police Station and around 108 women booked at Women Police Station Sector 5 have been sent to judicial custody in different jails.

Sector 5 SHO Karambir Singh said, “The accused men have been booked under sections 148, 149, 307, 323 of the IPC while the most women have been booked under sections 148, 149, 188, 323 of the IPC.”

Sources said that the accused booked under sections 121, 121-A and 122 of IPC were still in police custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App