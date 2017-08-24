Ram Rahim rape case verdict: NRIs from Punjab cancel trips to home town as situation aggravates in Haryana

Gurmeet Ram Singh’s followers gather in Panchkula in support of him ahead of the verdict. (File) Gurmeet Ram Singh’s followers gather in Panchkula in support of him ahead of the verdict. (File)

Ahead of court verdict in Sirsa Dera head case, the NRIs from Punjab settled in various countries are also anxious and keeping a close watch on the entire situation. They are making frequent calls to their relatives and friends back home and also taking updates on Social media about the situation in Punjab. Some of them have cancelled their visits to India. Already lakhs of followers of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh have flocked to Panchkula ahead of the verdict.

“I was to visit Punjab in couple of days but now I got my ticket cancelled because of tense situation due to Dera chief rape case and I wanted to wait for some time before I come here,” said Kewal Kumar Sachdev, an NRI settled in California, adding that he has been in close contact with his relatives in Jalandhar.

Raman Singh, a resident of London said that he visits India every year around this time but he cancelled his scheduled visit to Punjab for the time being after tightened security arrangements being done in Punjab ahead of the court verdict.

“I decided to wait and watch before coming to India,” said he on phone. “We never thought that the circumstances would suddenly change to this level in Punjab after thousands of Dera followers at Panchkula reached out in support. We are worried about our nears and dears in Punjab in case any untoward thing happened due to such tense situation,” said SK Khurana from Canada.

A spokesperson from Sri Guru Gobind Singh Gurudwara, Manchester said that the moment they got the information about such situation in Punjab, they immediately called their relatives in Punjab to get the information.”

One of the employees of Dashmesh Temple Sikh Darbar in USA, HS Singh, while a telephonic conversation informed that Punjabis are quite anxious about the tension in Punjab and Haryana. “Even we had contacted some senior police officials in Punjab and appeal them to maintain law and order at any cost.”

This is unfortunate that such law and order problem is being created ahead of a Court order as people (dera followers) should not meddle in the affairs of the judiciary, said another NRI from UK.

Some people are even taking information from the Journalists on social media like WhatsApp, Face Book and through phone calls.

