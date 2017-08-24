Ram Rahim rape case verdict: Haryana govt suspends mobile internet and data services for next 72 hours

Haryana Addl Chief Secy Ram Niwas(ANI Photo) Haryana Addl Chief Secy Ram Niwas(ANI Photo)

Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and data services across the state for the next 72 hours. Releasing an official statement here today, Ram Niwas, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Haryana said, “Mobile internet services and data services shall remain suspended in Haryana, Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh for the next 72 hours with immediate effect”.

He added, “This decision was taken at a coordination committee meeting of Haryana, Punjab and the UT held under chairmanship of the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Mr V.P. Badnore, at Punjab Raj Bhawan during the day. A notification for blocking mobile internet services and data services is being issued”.

Further elaborating government’s arrangements for tomorrow’s verdict in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s case, Ram Niwas said, “A Joint Control Room of Haryana and Punjab would be set up at Control Room, Sector-9, Chandigarh, where one police officer from both states would be deployed for better and effective coordination between the police forces to maintain law and order in view of the court judgment in Dera chief case on August 25”.

The state government of Haryana has also decided to request the Ministry of Railways to immediately stop all passenger trains coming to Chandigarh for two days. “Buses of Haryana Roadways coming to Chandigarh and Panchkula have already been stopped for two days”, he added.

State government has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in all districts and prohibited all private persons from carrying any kind of weapon. “Dera followers are being relocated from sensitive areas. Besides extra police force, 18 companies of paramilitary forces would also be available by the evening. Ten senior IPS officers have been deployed and two Additional Director General level officers of the Police Department have also been appointed to ensure peace and help maintain law and order in the state. In addition, 10 Duty Magistrates have been appointed at various locations. Action is being taken by the civil and police administration on the basis of intelligence inputs as and when received”, he added.

