Ram Rahim rape case: Use weapons if required, HC tells Haryana govt

Sirsa: Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh arrive at his ‘ashram’ in Sirsa on Thursday, ahead of the verdict in the rape trial of Ram Rahim. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma (PTI8_24_2017_000190B) Sirsa: Followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh arrive at his ‘ashram’ in Sirsa on Thursday, ahead of the verdict in the rape trial of Ram Rahim. PTI Photo by Vijay Verma (PTI8_24_2017_000190B)

“Forces should not hesitate to use weapons, if required,” said the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday while hearing a Public Interest Litigation on the prevailing situation in Panchkula where thousands of dera followers have assembled ahead of the verdict in the rape case against him. The verdict is scheduled to be announced around 3pm.

The full bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Justice SS Saron, Justice Avneesh Jhingan and Justice Surya Kant directed the Haryana government that the armed forces should not hesitate to use weapons if need arises. The bench also asked the Haryana government to immediately take action and register a criminal case in case of any political interference by any political leader or party.

The bench also directed the state government to ensure safety and security of residents of the Ssate.

While submitting a status report on security arrangements in Haryana, especially in Panchkula so far, Advocate General BR Mahajan apprised the court that police have been able to contain dera followers in Sectors 5 and 23 of Panchkula. Mahajan also informed the High Court that 35 additional companies of paramilitary forces have reached Panchkula last night and 40 more are on their way.

The AG also informed the court that there were certain media reports claiming that the dera chief was reaching the CBI court in Panchkula in a convoy of 800 vehicles, but it was incorrect. “The convoy comprises five vehicles of Dera chief and five-six of state police,” the AG informed the High Court.

The court has now listed the case for another hearing at 4 pm on Friday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App