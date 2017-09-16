Ram Rahim murder case: Witness who retracted statement approaches CBI court to record fresh one

Khatta Singh, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver Khatta Singh, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver

Khatta Singh, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver, approached a special CBI court on Saturday stating that he wants to record a fresh statement against the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. Singh, a witness in the murder cases filed against Ram Rahim, had earlier retracted his statement. The CBI has fixed the next date of hearing on his application for September 22.

Ram Rahim appeared in the Panchkula court via video-conferencing on Saturday for final arguments in the cases. Singh, who is lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak, also appeared in court through video conferencing.

There are two murder cases lodged against Ram Rahim. In the first, a journalist Chhatrapati from Sirsa was shot at in October 2002 after a newspaper owned by him, ‘Poora Sach’, published an anonymous letter narrating how women were allegedly being sexually exploited by the sect head at the Dera headquarters. The journalist died later.

The second case relates to the murder of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh who was allegedly shot dead in 2002. According to the prosecution, he was murdered for his suspected role in circulating the anonymous letter which made the sexual exploitation allegations. In February 2011, Singh had told the court that Ram Rahim had not ordered to kill anyone and had no role to play in the murder of Ranjit Singh in July 2002.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were beefed up around the district court complex in sector 1 on Friday. People were frisked before entering the complex.

