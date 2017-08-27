Ram Rahim case: Five Haryana cops, two pvt guards arrested for bid to ‘evacuate’ godman soon after verdict

Police sources said the seven were attempting to evacuate Gurmeet Ram Rahim while he was being brought out from the court premises after the verdict was pronounced. (Source: Express Photo/Representational) Police sources said the seven were attempting to evacuate Gurmeet Ram Rahim while he was being brought out from the court premises after the verdict was pronounced. (Source: Express Photo/Representational)

Seven persons, five of them Haryana police personnel who were the part of Z-plus security cover of Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh while the other two his private security guards, were arrested for obstructing the government duty, assaulting public servant and under the charges of waging war against the state on Friday.

The five Haryana police personnel were identified as head constable (HC) Ajay, constable Ram Singh, Exempted Head Constable (EHS) Vijay Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) Balwan Singh and constable Krishan Kumar. Two private security guards were identified as Pritam Singh and Sukhbir. On Saturday, all of them were produced in a local court and remanded to seven days of police custody.

Police sources said the seven were attempting to evacuate Gurmeet Ram Rahim while he was being brought out from the court premises after the verdict was pronounced. According to sources, they also tried to manhandle the staff which had Ram Rahim in custody.

After their failed bid, they also allegedly made a phone call to someone outside the court directing them to go on rampage, which actually led to the major violence. The five from the Haryana Police and the two private security guards hail from Sirsa, Haryana.

