Ram Navami violence: 10-day-old baby, Higher Secondary student among 250 stuck in camp with no toilets

Holding her 10-day-old baby, Sanju Devi, 22, sat beside her husband Santu Thakur in a 10 ft × 9 ft room that they have been sharing with nine others since Wednesday.

Among the nine was Mukesh Tati, 22, who had been at his home with his wife and two children when a bomb was lobbed inside. As they ran away, their house went up in flames, destroying everything they had. They now share a room with two other families displaced by communal clashes in Asansol.

Khushbu Shaw, 18, who left her home at ADD BPL Colony, is worried about her higher secondary exams. Locals have helped her with new books after she left hers at home, and she is struggling to study. With her are her father parents Sanjit Shaw, 35, and Kalyani Devi, 30, and brothers Raja, 16, and Aniket, 13. “How will I study here? There is barely room to sleep. But I am trying,” Khushbu said.

Members of these three families are among 250 people living in the lone refugee camp, which has no toilets or running water, leave alone a fan. Their meals come from a community kitchen set up by locals.

The camp has come up in four buildings that are still under construction, each with four floors. Every floor has two rooms, each room with a small space for a kitchen, and space for a common bathroom to be shared by the residents of both rooms.

These are meant to be BPL quarters in New Colony; as of now, neither the kitchens nor the bathrooms have been built. Men, women and children bathe and defecate in the open, beside a local canal since there are no toilets.

The camp is being guarded by local youth who are wary of all visitors. They have arranged for a drinking water van.

Last Tuesday, the VHP has taken out a Ram Navami rally in Asansol where communal clashes erupted. Later it spread to different areas. Shibtulla Rashidi, 16, son of an imam, was killed and many injured, leading to Section 144 and blocking of the Internet in Asansol.

“It was the day after the Ram Navami rally,” Sanju Devi told The Indian Express. “We were at home, when suddenly we heard firing and saw bombs being hurled outside. We locked ourselves inside and prayed. I made sure the baby did not cry out. After a long time, police came and we were escorted out. I was so weak that I could hardly walk. The houses of some of our neighbours were in flames. After I left at night, my home was ransacked,” she said.

“Since then I have been here. I am concerned about my baby’s health,” she said, the baby in her arms. “We are sharing this room with so many people. But these people are treating me well. They have given me packaged drinking water since I am a new mother. But I fear about what will happen later. Will I ever be able to return home?”

Sanju’s husband works in a hair-cutting shop. They were staying at Sanju’s parents’ home. The family has 10 members.

Mukesh Tati is a vegetable vendor. “I lost everything, including our voter identity cards, money and ration cards,” he said, standing beside his wife Chanda Devi and children Sivam, 3, and Sivani, 5 months. “I heard that some people have got shelter in the New Colony and I brought my family here. I sleep near the stairs while the women sleep with others inside the room.”

It began with locals of New Colony coming across some victims of the clash outside Asansol. They initially gave them shelter at a temple, but as more started coming they opened up the under-construction BPL Colony buildings.

“There were so many people, women and children. We pooled in money to buy food and other necessities for them,” said Ajit Kumar Prasad, a local resident and employee of a private company in Durgapur. “Later, we got donations from people and businessmen and continued the camp. Since there are so many people, one room is shared by two or more families. Some sleep on the terrace, some near the staircase. For children and new mothers, we are providing packaged drinking water. As of now, we have been able to only provide rice, dal and sabji for the victims, which we are cooking in the open.”

Prasad said his office has given him leave so that he can look after the camp, along with others. Prasad said they are getting help from individuals, NGOs and some religious organisations.

Locals have also pooled in money for buying clothes and medicines for children. After dark, young locals take turns at guarding the camp. “You never know who might sneak in. We keep watch; the police could not protect them,” said Pintu Singh. “We are also concerned about disease.”

The settlers are from various areas, mostly from Ram Krishna Dangalpara, Gosainpara, Baba Talav, Gulzar Mohalla and ADD BPL Colony for BPL people.

On Sunday, a delegation of BJP MPs visited the camp. “We got only promises. We want to return home, we want to get back our lives. When will that happen? The police ran away when we were attacked; what can we expect them to do?” said Gita Devi, 50, one of the residents.

