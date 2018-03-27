Ram Navami rallies: Child rights panel summons two Bajrang Dal members

Around 10 children carrying weapons had allegedly taken part in some rallies in Purulia. (Representational) Around 10 children carrying weapons had allegedly taken part in some rallies in Purulia. (Representational)

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday asked two Bajrang Dal members to appear before it on April 12 in connection with involvement of children in armed rallies during Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday. WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said that Suraj Sharma, Purulia district coordinator, and Gourab Singh, Purulia additional district coordinator, have been asked to appear in person at the commission’s office at around 11 am.

Around 10 children carrying weapons had allegedly taken part in some rallies in Purulia. “The commission has summoned them on the basis of preliminary information given by the district magistrate of Purulia. We are waiting for the status report from other district administrations and will act accordingly,” the chairperson added.

Contacted, Suraj Sharma refused to have received any summons yet. “We haven’t received any summons. As far as children taking part in rallies are concerned, this is completely a personal choice of the parents. Today also, we took out an armed rally in Purulia. We even passed through Muslim-dominated areas, but no clash took place. It is not a Hindu-Muslim fight, but a political party trying to fulfill their objectives”.

