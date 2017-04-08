Ram Navami procession: Let Trinamool try arrest Dilip Ghosh, says BJP

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo) West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. (File Photo)

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday dared the Trinamool Congress government to arrest state party president Dilip Ghosh, who was booked by the police on Thursday for carrying a sword during a Ram Navami procession in Kharagpur.

“Let them try and arrest him… The party will not take Trinamool government’s targetting of BJP workers lightly,” Vijayvargiya said in East Midnapore district. Both Ghosh and Vijayvargiya were present in the district on Friday.

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of selectively targetting the BJP — allegedly motivated by arrests of Trinamool Congress MPs in chit fund scams — Vijayvargiya said: “The CM has been playing a negative role ever since Trinamool leaders started landing in jail for their links to chit fund scams. They are targetting Ghosh, whereas Trinamool leaders have also been seen carrying weapons. They are also looking the other way when people from other communities are carrying weapons…”

“What action are they planning against former Trinamool minister Madan Mitra, who was seen with a sword during a Muharram procession?” he asked.

On Thursday, Ghosh was booked under non-bailable sections of the Arms Act, within hours of Mamata Banerjee warning of legal action against those found carrying weapons during political or religious processions.

Meanwhile, Mamata alleged that BJP was “unaware of Indian or Bengali culture” and was attempting to “pollute” Bengal’s culture.

“BJP does not know Bengal’s culture, not even India’s. If they knew, they would have worshipped in temples instead of carrying out processions with swords. They are trying to pollute Bengal’s culture. We are not going to tolerate this, and the law will take its own course against people who organise rallies with weapons,” she said at a rally in Burdwan on Friday.

Accusing the BJP of “mixing politics and religion”, she added: “BJP is trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state. Who are they to decide what a person will eat or wear? Every religion has its own rituals and everyone has the right to perform rituals according to his or her belief… I don’t believe in creating divisions in the name of religion… We do not indulge in the politics of division and we will not tolerate communal riots in Bengal.”

