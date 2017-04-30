Ram Navami posters torn: TMC, BJP workers clash near police station in Howrah

A CLASH broke out between members of Trinamool Congress and the BJP at Shibpur in Howrah on Saturday evening, throwing traffic on GT Road out of gear for several hours. Sources said the clash erupted when BJP supporters had assembled in front of Shibpur police station to take part in a programme organised to protest against “failure of police” to arrest those involved in tearing posters during Ram Navami. The BJP workers had even gheraoed the police station. “We had taken permission from the police for the programme. But around 5.30 pm, a group of TMC activists threw glass bottles at us. Police did nothing,” said local BJP leader Abhishek Singh.

The clash took an ugly turn when both sides started pelting stones at each other, following which police used lathicharge to disperse the mob, sources said. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and combat force personnel have been deployed in the area. Following the clash, movement of vehicles on GT Road was disrupted for several hours.

“Two groups got indulged into a clash. We brought the situation under control. Police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure. Investigation is on,” a police official told The Sunday Express. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that several BJP supporters were injured in the incident.

While the BJP claimed they were attacked by the TMC workers, a local TMC leader dismissed all allegations, saying they have no role in the incident. Sources said the BJP is likely to organise a rally to protest against Saturday’s incident and will submit a memorandum to the police commissioner.

