Ram Navami clashes in Bengal: One killed in fresh violence, says TMC

A day after one person died after he was trapped in a clash between Bajrang Dal activists and police forces in Purulia on the occasion of Ram Navami, fresh violence was reported from West Burdwan district on Monday, in which one person allegedly died and five police officers sustained injuries.

While Trinamool Congress leader and Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari said a 35-year-old man died in Monday’s clash, police did not confirm the same.

The incident allegedly took place when members of two communities clashed at Raniganj in Asansol Sadar sub-division over a Ram Navami rally taken out by local residents, with support from the VHP. Several police vehicles and shops were vandalised and torched during the clash, said police.

Trouble allegedly started when the procession, where no arms were being carried, was passing through Rajpara — a Muslim-dominated area. “Some people, who were a part of the procession, were singing… people from the other community objected. This led to a verbal exchange, which soon turned into a clash,” said a local resident.

Police said DC (Headquarters) Arindam Dutta Choudhury and four others sustained injuries in the clash. “Roychoudhury was injured when a bomb was thrown at him,” said a police officer.

“It was a peaceful rally on Ram Navami with no arms… they were attacked by unknown miscreants, which triggered violence… A 35-year-old man died in the clash. Several people, including police officers, have been injured,” Asansol Mayor Jitendra Tiwari said. “It must be probed who instigated the clash,” he added.

VHP organisational secretary Sachindra Nath Sinha said: “A traditional Ram Navami celebration was being held in Raniganj. However, the procession was attacked, even bomb thrown on police officers. They (Muslims) are creating trouble. It was pre-planned.”

